Parliamentary panel takes up satellite internet amid questions over Starlink's India entry

A parliamentary panel has selected satellite internet services for detailed examination in the coming days, amid a dispute between Elon Musk and the government over the delay in approving his company Starlink's commercial launch in India.

According to a PTI report, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said the panel would discuss the issue at an upcoming meeting.

“We will discuss the satellite net issue at our meeting in the coming days,” Dubey told PTI after a meeting of the panel.

The development comes after Musk accused powerful business interests of obstructing Starlink's entry into India. In a series of posts on X last week, he targeted Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, sarcastically referring to him as “Prime Minister Ambani” and questioning whether he wielded greater influence over India's decisions than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Musk also alleged that some business groups were seeking to maintain a “monopolistic chokehold” on Indian consumers.

The Ministry of Communications has rejected the allegations, describing suggestions that the regulatory framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory as “baseless” and “misconceived”.

The government has maintained that satellite internet operators must meet the same regulatory requirements, including security conditions and spectrum allocation rules, before launching commercial services.