Punjab CM Mann calls high-level meeting to review anti-drug campaign as 2027 polls approach

CHANDIGARH: With three deadlines having passed to rid Punjab of drugs, one promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the 2022 Assembly elections and two announced after it came to power, without the promised results, the issue is once again at the centre of the political stage.

With just four months remaining before the 2027 Assembly elections, the drug menace has resurfaced as a major political issue, a day after Opposition parties criticised the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation. The killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa has further brought the issue into focus.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now called a review meeting at the Punjab Police Academy (PPA) in Phillaur on October 16 to review the implementation of ongoing anti-narcotics drives, the establishment of hotspot micro-plans, the identification of logistical bottlenecks and the adoption of an inter-departmental “whole-of-government” approach.

A large number of officials are expected to attend the meeting. These include senior civil administration officers such as the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, administrative secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates. From the police department, the Director General of Police, Police Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, all Deputy Superintendents of Police and other officers have been directed to attend.

The drug problem, however, has persisted under the AAP government, with reports of drug-related deaths, accompanied by videos and images widely circulated on social media, continuing to fuel public anger even as the state government publicised the number of drug cases registered and accused arrested.

According to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, the meeting is scheduled to be held from 10.30 am to 5 pm, subject to the Chief Minister’s approval and availability. The review will focus on the progress of the anti-drug campaign, the implementation of key initiatives and coordination among departments.

The agenda includes a review of the 60-day hotspot campaign, coordination with district coordinators, the functioning of district and ward defence committees, best practices, success stories and the e-rickshaw campaign.