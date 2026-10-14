'Rapists, murderers garlanded': Rahul meets Ankita Bhandari's parents protesting at India Gate, slams BJP

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the parents of Ankita Bhandari,who were protesting at India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, and expressed solidarity with them.

Anikita Bhandari was an employee at a resort in Uttarakhand, who was murdered in September 2022.

Bhandari's parents staged a protest near India Gate, demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as the Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI probe into their daughter's murder case is complete. Gandhi was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders.

After meeting the parents, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and said that for four years, Bhandari's family has not received justice, but "a 'VIP' accused has certainly been rewarded with protection and a constitutional position".

Bhandari's parents have alleged BJP leader Gautam's involvement in the case. Gautam was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.

"Where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are honoured with the power of authority - no hope can be expected from such a misogynistic BJP either.

"Today, Ankita's parents, carrying the plea for justice for their daughter, are sitting at India Gate, miles away from their home.

I and the Congress Party stand with them - in their grief as well as in this fight for justice," Gandhi said in his post.