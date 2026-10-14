Real picture: How rich are India’s richest 10%?

NEW DELHI: In a stark illustration of global economic divides, a person entering India’s top 10% of consumers gets by on just $10 a day—less than what someone entering the bottom 10% lives on in the world’s wealthiest nations.

According to data from the World Bank’s Poverty and Inequality Platform, the poorest decile in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia begins at $25 to $31 per person daily, measured using 2021 purchasing power parities.

India’s poorest decile begins at roughly $3 per person per day. While the top 10% includes high-net-worth individuals consuming far more than $10 daily. At the same time, recent World Bank estimates point to dramatic poverty reduction over the past decade. Extreme poverty, measured at the $3-a-day line, dropped from 27.1% in 2011–12 to 2.6% in 2023–24.

Meanwhile, poverty measured at the lower-middle-income line of $4.20 daily fell from 57.7% to 16.1%, lifting approximately 500 million people out of poverty, though 233 million Indians still live below that mark.