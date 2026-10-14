‘She is deaf in one ear’: Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre, Delhi Police of brutality against students

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Delhi Police of assaulting student activists and Youth Congress workers detained during protests against alleged electoral irregularities, alleging that a Delhi University student from Kerala had lost hearing in one ear after being struck by police personnel.

Gandhi made the allegations at a press conference in the national capital, where several protesters described alleged physical assaults and mistreatment in custody. He displayed the injured activists and called for accountability over the police action.

The press conference followed demonstrations by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, and the Indian Youth Congress against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, NSUI activists staged a protest near Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place. Several protesters were detained, prompting the organisation to stage a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station over allegations that its members, particularly women, had been assaulted. A video circulated on social media purportedly showed a woman protester being dragged by her hair by a female police officer.

At Wednesday's press conference, Athira, a Delhi University student from Kerala, alleged that she was detained in a police bus without any female officers present. She said that after she requested a female constable, the bus was stopped outside the Connaught Place police station, where personnel repeatedly struck her across the face.

"Athira from Kerala has lost her hearing in one ear. She is deaf in one ear because she was struck on that ear... Last time I showed you a boy who was blinded. Now, she is deaf in one ear," Gandhi said.