Supriya Sule urges Amit Shah to secure immediate release of CJP leaders Ranka, Das

Stressing that dissent is an essential part of democracy, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and secure the immediate release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
In a post on X, the Baramati MP said, "Deeply concerned by the arrest of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and their transfer to Tihar Jail. I request @HMOIndia to intervene and ensure their immediate release. Regardless of political differences, we must stand together to uphold the right to peaceful protest. Dissent is an essential part of democracy, and every Indian must be free to raise their voice without fear."
Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.
The CJP leaders were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area, raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and erected a national flag there.
They were booked on charges including trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of peace bond, and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, sources said.
(With inputs from PTI)