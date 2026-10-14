Supriya Sule urges Amit Shah to secure immediate release of CJP leaders Ranka, Das

Stressing that dissent is an essential part of democracy, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and secure the immediate release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

In a post on X, the Baramati MP said, "Deeply concerned by the arrest of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and their transfer to Tihar Jail. I request @HMOIndia to intervene and ensure their immediate release. Regardless of political differences, we must stand together to uphold the right to peaceful protest. Dissent is an essential part of democracy, and every Indian must be free to raise their voice without fear."