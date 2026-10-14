'We don’t steal votes, we steal people’s hearts': BJP’s Poonia on ‘vote chori’ charge

SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Satish Poonia on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi, Congress and INDIA bloc of promoting negative politics through social media and rejected the “vote chori” charge. She stated, “We don't steal votes. We steal people's hearts.”

Poonia said the development and transformation initiated during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure and continued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would carry on.

"I think these are the people whose agenda is only to oppose the ideas of the BJP. They are doing this by crossing the limits of morality”, he said.

“These people go abroad and speak ill of the Constitution of India and the elected Prime Minister. But the developmental path of BJP and developmental efforts of Modi government will continue in the same way,” Poonia said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “vote chori”, Poonia dismissed the charges as baseless and said the Congress had lost public confidence despite having governed the country for decades.

The Congress Party has been given an opportunity for 55 years.

Today, the people of India have rejected them, and so they are talking about 'vote chori,’ he said.

The BJP leader argued that India’s democratic system allowed voters to decide electoral outcomes and questioned the Opposition’s position on alleged electoral malpractice.

"When the Congress wins in Kerala, there is no ‘vote chori’. There is no vote theft in Telangana, and there is no theft in Karnataka. It cannot be like that,” he said.

Asked whether BJP would be able to open an account in Kashmir, Poonia said that the BJP’s ideology had gained acceptance among sections of the population.

He said that the BJP was committed to strengthening its organisational base across the Union Territory.