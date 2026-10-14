YouTuber UK-07 Rider booked in Dehradun over assault, data theft allegations

DEHRADUN: Police have registered a case against social media influencer Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK-07 Rider, and his five associates over allegations of trespass, assault, criminal intimidation and theft of personal digital data.
The complaint was filed by Ayush Thapliyal at Dehradun’s Raipur police station. He alleges the group entered his home, threatened him and forced him to unlock his phone and record a video for social media.
According to Thapliyal, the incident took place at about 8 pm on October 3 at his residence in Nakraunda. Dobhal and his associates allegedly entered while abusing him, pulled his hair and slapped him.
One of the accused, identified as Chhota Pandit alias Khukri, allegedly held his hands, while another, known as Tiger, took his mobile phone. Thapliyal said his aunt tried to intervene.
He alleges Dobhal asked his mother and aunt to remain calm, but the other men displayed weapons tucked at their waists and threatened him. The complaint also alleges he was warned that he would meet the same fate as Abhishek Saini of Haridwar.
Fearing harm to his family, Thapliyal said he unlocked his phone. The accused allegedly copied personal photographs and videos, contacts and information linked to his social media accounts.
He further alleged that they pressured him to record a video according to their instructions and upload it to his Instagram account. The group allegedly took a Bluetooth headset, Ray-Ban sunglasses, an external hard drive and the original charger for his iPhone before leaving, the complaint said.
Raipur station house officer Sanjeet Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered on the basis of the complaint. Police have begun an investigation. Dobhal and three associates are already in jail in a separate case involving alleged assault and attempted abduction.
Their bail plea in that case has been rejected, according to the information provided. The latest complaint adds to the legal troubles facing the influencer. The allegations involve both physical intimidation and the alleged seizure and use of personal digital information, an aspect likely to be examined as part of the police investigation.