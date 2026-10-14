YouTuber UK-07 Rider booked in Dehradun over assault, data theft allegations

DEHRADUN: Police have registered a case against social media influencer Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK-07 Rider, and his five associates over allegations of trespass, assault, criminal intimidation and theft of personal digital data.

The complaint was filed by Ayush Thapliyal at Dehradun’s Raipur police station. He alleges the group entered his home, threatened him and forced him to unlock his phone and record a video for social media.

According to Thapliyal, the incident took place at about 8 pm on October 3 at his residence in Nakraunda. Dobhal and his associates allegedly entered while abusing him, pulled his hair and slapped him.

One of the accused, identified as Chhota Pandit alias Khukri, allegedly held his hands, while another, known as Tiger, took his mobile phone. Thapliyal said his aunt tried to intervene.