Anti-Hindu, racist nature of alleged Illinois temple shooting plot ‘particularly disturbing’: MEA

The response came after police in the Chicago suburb of Palatine announced the arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons. According to The Associated Press (AP), investigators believe he may have planned to target a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, although the exact intended location remains under investigation.

Prosecutors allege that Paporakis, who worked at a Taco Bell outlet in Palatine, shared digital communications with co-workers that included a document outlining a purported mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical gear. His co-workers told police that he had identified himself as a white supremacist and expressed a desire to kill people of Indian origin, AP reported, citing prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to AP, prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis circulated an eight-page document titled “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”. The document reportedly described Indian, Jewish and African American people in dehumanising terms and outlined a plan to kill as many of them as possible.

Police and prosecutors said detectives recovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines and ammunition, a gas canister bearing a slur targeting South Asians, and items depicting Nazi symbolism during a search of the suspect’s home, AP reported.

The Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated to arrest Paporakis as he was leaving his home on Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe the alleged attack may have been planned for that day, according to AP.

Palatine Police Chief William Nord described the alleged threat as serious and said protecting places of worship was a law enforcement priority, AP reported.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Paporakis would remain in custody pending trial. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30, according to AP.

(With inputs from Associated Press)