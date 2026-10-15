Aviation minister flags unstable ATF prices as hurdle to keeping airfares reasonable

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Aviation Ministry was keen on maintaining reasonable airfare prices, but it was proving to be a challenging task due to unstable Aviation Turbine Fuel prices.

Responding to queries from newspersons after taking part in the 42nd Foundation Day celebrations of Pawan Hans Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Civil Aviation Ministry, Naidu said reasonable fare pricing also needed support from the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies). "The airlines also have to come up with a different plan. So, the Ministry is trying to facilitate the conversation between the stakeholders," he said. Reasonable pricing was particularly needed in light of the festive season extending till January, he added.

To a query on power banks causing fires inside aircraft and possible action that could be taken, the Minister said, "The DGCA has to come up with some rules on it. Some more technical evaluation is needed."

Responding to a query on fractional ownership of aircraft, the Minister said, "We are in discussion with the stakeholders for it, and the Finance Ministry is also strongly involved in it. We want to see more planes in our fleet because the demand for them is high today, and we do not have the necessary number of planes. So, if fractional ownership and leasing operations help us get more planes, then definitely we will support this idea," he added.

In his talk earlier, Naidu said the country presently had 250 civilian helicopters, but the requirement was for more than 1,000 helicopters. “Under the Modified Udan Scheme, a total of 200 modernised helipads will be built within the next ten years at a cost of Rs 3,661 crore,” he said.