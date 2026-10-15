CBI examines Punjab government files in 15 matters linked to alleged corruption network

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started examining Punjab government files related to 15 matters as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities involving “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities”, which were raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab DGP.

Sources said that while some files were sent to the CBI by various state government departments on Wednesday, others were sent on Thursday. The departments concerned are reportedly providing the records to Additional Superintendent of Police K L Moses.

Senior officers from some of the departments concerned have also been deputed by the state government to take the documents to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Sector 30-A here. The agency has sought files along with the corresponding note sheets and drafts, indicating that the examination will cover the decision-making process and official records relating to the matters under scrutiny.

According to the documents, the communication seeks records and office orders concerning the appointment of Rajbir Ghuman as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister and Jitin Kumar Gohal, alias Raja, as Production Manager in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The records also include files pertaining to the recruitment of Assistant Town Planners (Grade A) in the Punjab Local Government Department for 2024 and the Escon Primera group housing project being developed by Malwa Project Private Limited at Chatt village on Airport Road, Zirakpur.