CBI examines Punjab government files in 15 matters linked to alleged corruption network

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started examining Punjab government files related to 15 matters as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities involving “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities”, which were raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab DGP.
Sources said that while some files were sent to the CBI by various state government departments on Wednesday, others were sent on Thursday. The departments concerned are reportedly providing the records to Additional Superintendent of Police K L Moses.
Senior officers from some of the departments concerned have also been deputed by the state government to take the documents to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Sector 30-A here. The agency has sought files along with the corresponding note sheets and drafts, indicating that the examination will cover the decision-making process and official records relating to the matters under scrutiny.
According to the documents, the communication seeks records and office orders concerning the appointment of Rajbir Ghuman as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister and Jitin Kumar Gohal, alias Raja, as Production Manager in the Chief Minister’s Office.
The records also include files pertaining to the recruitment of Assistant Town Planners (Grade A) in the Punjab Local Government Department for 2024 and the Escon Primera group housing project being developed by Malwa Project Private Limited at Chatt village on Airport Road, Zirakpur.
The agency has also sought transfer policies for 2023-24 and 2024-25; files relating to the Department of Rehabilitation and Disaster Management; applications for arms licences submitted by nine individuals, including Gagandeep Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board and AAP leader from Mansa, and Chuspinder Chahal; records relating to the state’s foodgrains labour and cartage policies for 2024 framed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; procurement of SAP user licences by Verka in 2024-25; the licensing deal involving TeQCty and SAP; Hitech Developers and Builders in connection with PSPL work relating to New Khanna City Extension; renewal of licences of Mind Care Hospital, Sirhind, RKM Housing Limited and GMADA; and pollution-control clearance granted to Chandigarh Group of Colleges for 2025-26.
The request for the files forms part of the agency’s investigation into allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving government postings, policy decisions and tender-related matters, which was entrusted to the CBI by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CBI is to submit its investigation report before the High Court by December 4.
Last week, the CBI registered a case against Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with five others: Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra.
The ED alleged that Gohal, in collusion with Ghuman and other associates, including Bir Devinder and Jitin Gohal, operated an organised bribery network out of the Chief Minister’s Office. They allegedly collected crores in cash and real estate in exchange for influencing IAS/IPS postings, leaking confidential government files, facilitating arms licences and clearing commercial projects.