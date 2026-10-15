Dipke accuses Modi, Shah of waging ‘war against own countrymen’ to protect Gyanesh Kumar

Dipke alleged that students, young protesters, opposition leaders and former chief ministers had faced detention for demanding action against Kumar. Referring to the detention of opposition leaders and former chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan, he questioned why the government had deployed extensive security measures across the national capital in response to the protests.

“Former chief ministers, MPs, leaders of opposition, all were detained. For the first time in the history of India, the Railways was shut and metros were shut for Gyanesh,” he said, questioning why the government was protecting the Chief Election Commissioner.

He also questioned the deployment of security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi, alleging that the scale of the security arrangements had turned the capital into a heavily fortified zone. He criticised the closure of metro stations and restrictions on railway services, arguing that the measures were aimed at preventing people from joining the demonstrations.

Describing the slogan of ‘One Nation, One Election’ as a cover for a different political objective, Dipke said, “‘One Nation, One Election’ was a slogan. The real intention is ‘One Nation, One Party, One Leader’.”

Dipke further criticised the authorities for treating the unfurling of the national flag as a violation of the law, asking why peaceful demonstrations involving the Tricolour had prompted such a response.

“Those who never embraced the tricolour are attacking it. Our comrades were walking in Connaught Place with the tricolour and have all been detained. When did holding the tiranga become a crime,” he asked.

Questioning the Centre’s support for Kumar, Dipke alleged that the protection being extended to the Chief Election Commissioner raised doubts about whether the poll body chief was helping the BJP win elections. These were allegations made by the CJP founder and were not independently established.

The remarks came amid continuing protests by the CJP and opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and demands for Kumar’s resignation. The Election Commission has defended the revision exercise, while the BJP has rejected allegations of political bias.

Das and Ranka, along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, were detained on Tuesday after crossing police barricades, entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation. The site was recently de-notified as a designated protest venue, with authorities identifying three alternative locations for demonstrations.

The three were booked on charges including obstructing a public official from discharging their duties. A court subsequently remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody. Shinde was released on a personal bond, CJP legal team head Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

The arrests have drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the detention of Das and Ranka, while leaders across several opposition parties also expressed support for the protesters.

In response to the detentions, Dipke announced a ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, at 5 pm. He urged citizens to join the demonstration, asserting that waving the national flag was a democratic right, and appealed to political parties to participate.

“(Narendra) Modi cannot be bigger than (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru,” he added.