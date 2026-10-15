Haryana Police to launch crackdown on HSRP violations, unauthorised, tampered number plates

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police are set to launch a special enforcement campaign against violators of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) rules across the state.

During the campaign, vehicles not displaying number plates as per prescribed standards will be inspected, and violations will invite action in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. Challans may also be issued, as per the applicable rules, in cases involving vehicles without prescribed HSRPs or displaying unauthorised, tampered or illegible number plates.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said the objective of the campaign is to strengthen road safety, ensure proper vehicle identification, curb the misuse of number plates and create public awareness about vehicle registration regulations.

“Traffic police and other concerned units will educate vehicle owners about the importance of HSRPs, their security benefits and the procedure for obtaining them through authorised channels. At the same time, challans will be issued to vehicle owners found violating the prescribed rules,” he said.

Singhal said compliance with the rules relating to High Security Registration Plates is essential to strengthen road safety and ensure proper identification of vehicles across the state. He appealed to all vehicle owners to install HSRPs on their vehicles in accordance with the prescribed standards and follow traffic rules responsibly. He stated that HSRPs help make vehicle identification more reliable, prevent the misuse of number plates and assist in the investigation of crimes such as vehicle theft.

“Haryana Police will undertake necessary enforcement action, alongside awareness initiatives, to ensure effective compliance with the rules. Vehicle owners found violating the prescribed norms will face action in accordance with the applicable legal provisions,” he said.

Additional DGP (Traffic) Amitabh Dhillon stated that High Security Registration Plates are manufactured in accordance with prescribed security standards. Their special security features help in vehicle identification and verification of registration details.