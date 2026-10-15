Heavy snowfall strands tourists in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti, several roads closed

CHANDIGARH: Heavy snowfall and rain disrupted road connectivity in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh today, prompting state police to launch a rescue operation to evacuate tourists stranded near Ropang Nallah, close to Keylong. Fresh snowfall also occurred in the higher reaches of Chamba and Kangra districts, while the low and middle hills received intermittent rain.

Several tourist vehicles were stranded in snow near Ropang Nallah as heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions made movement difficult. Despite the severe cold, continuous snowfall and challenging conditions, police personnel remained at the site to assist stranded tourists. The rescue operation was underway, with the police reiterating their commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

According to the district administration's status report, the Darcha-Sarchu stretch on the Manali-Leh highway, the Darcha-Shinkula stretch on the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road, and the Gramphu-Batal stretch on the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway remained closed due to snowfall.

The road from Rohtang Pass to the Atal Tunnel's North Portal was open between 6 am and 5 pm. The stretch from the North Portal to Darcha was also open, while the Darcha-Sarchu and Darcha-Shinkula roads remained closed due to snowfall.

On National Highway 505, the Gramphu-Batal stretch of the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway was closed, although the Sumdo-Batal road was reported to be open. The Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road was also operational, with the Tandi-Kadhu Nallah stretch open to traffic.

The police advised people to contact the emergency helpline 112 or the District Police Control Room in Keylong at 89880-92298 for assistance.

Weather conditions remained unsettled across the district, with rain and snowfall reported in Lahaul, rain in Udaipur and cloudy skies in Spiti. The local administration urged tourists and commuters to exercise caution, check road conditions before travelling and avoid closed routes until they are officially reopened. The police continued to monitor the situation and assist people affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Sural in the Pangi Valley recorded three inches of snow, while Sach Pass received around one foot, according to reports reaching here. Sach Pass has also been closed to vehicular traffic. Locals said the October snowfall on the high peaks of Lahaul and Spiti and around Manali would benefit glaciers, tourism and agriculture.