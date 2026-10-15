Himachal sets up panel to reorganise districts, subdivisions & tehsils after 54 years

CHANDIGARH: In the first major administrative reorganization exercise in Himachal Pradesh in 54 years, a four member commission headed by retired Himachal Pradesh High Court judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary has been constituted to examine the contentious issue of the reorganization, creation, merger and bifurcation of districts, subdivisions and tehsils that can have serious political ramifications in view of the upcoming assembly elections next year.

The last reorganization occurred on September 1, 1972, when three new districts were carved out of Kangra, increasing the total from nine to 12.

Approved by the state cabinet on May 22 for the setting up of a commission, the decision reopens a politically sensitive issue as the hill state prepares for assembly elections in December 2027.The commission, with its headquarters in Shimla, will function for six months from the date of notification and submit its final report to the state government. The report of the commission is expected to come well before the next Assembly elections.

The commission has been tasked with examining the existing administrative structure of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils, development blocks and other divisions of various departments in Himachal Pradesh. The panel will assess current structures based on population, topography, local accessibility, and administrative demands and will also calculate the financial implications, focusing on infrastructure and manpower costs, while identifying redundant or underutilized offices to streamline operations without placing an additional burden on state finances. It will also consult public representatives and local stakeholders before submitting its recommendations.