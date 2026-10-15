India’s governance reforms take centre stage at international conference in Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance mantra of Accountability, Responsibility and Transparency (ART) featured prominently at the 2026 conference of the International Association of Schools and Institutes of Administration (IASIA), recently held in Athens, Greece.

Held under the theme “Rethinking Governance for a Changing World – Next Generation Reforms”, the conference showcased India’s administrative reforms and governance initiatives to an international audience.

Presenting the conference theme on October 14, Voruganti Srinivas, President of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) and Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, highlighted the relevance of these reforms to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Quoting Modi, Srinivas said, “Good governance cannot happen without ART”, referring to accountability, responsibility and transparency. He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s Panch Pran (Five Resolutions), announced in his Independence Day address in 2022, which include building a developed India, shedding the colonial mindset, taking pride in the country’s heritage, strengthening national unity and fostering a sense of duty among citizens.

Srinivas said these priorities, alongside citizen empowerment and last-mile delivery of government services, were central to achieving Viksit Bharat@2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence.

Highlighting the economic benefits of administrative reforms, he said improvements in civil service efficiency could contribute up to one percentage point to per capita income growth. Better management of government systems, he added, could improve decision-making and reduce pendency without necessarily requiring major policy changes.

He said reforms in the Central Secretariat had reduced hierarchical layers, encouraged technology adoption and improved administrative responsiveness.

Emphasising the role of digital governance, Srinivas quoted Modi as saying, “E-Governance is effective governance, economical governance, easy governance,” adding that mobile governance would increasingly shape the future of public administration.

He highlighted India’s initiatives in digital governance, including Smart Cities, Smart Classrooms, Smart Police Stations, digital public hospitals, modern secretariats, Aadhaar-based beneficiary services and single-window access to public services. He also noted the growing use of artificial intelligence in governance.