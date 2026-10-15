IndiGo extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till October 24

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Thursday extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities till October 24 amid the evolving situation in the Gulf country.

Akasa Air separately said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

On Tuesday, IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air had announced cancelling flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till October 17.

"Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive)," IndiGo said in a post on X on Thursday.

Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking, it added.

In its post on X announcing the extension of suspension of the flights, Akasa Air also said that it continues to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time.