Ladakh leaders, MHA officials to talk Art 371(K) constitutional safeguards Thursday

SRINAGAR: The next round of sub-committee level talks between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials will be held in Leh on Thursday. The focus of the talks will be on roadmap for Ladakh-specific constitutional safeguard under Article 371(K) and a proposed elected body at the level of the Union territory.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate five major development projects worth in Ladakh via video conferencing.

The sub-committee level meeting, scheduled for 4 pm, will be attended by leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan and ministry officials.

The talks follow the September 9 meeting between the two sides in New Delhi, where an understanding was reached on a Ladakh- level elected body and safeguards under the special provision of Article 371 of the Constitution.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey confirmed that the meeting would focus on these two aspects. He added that the ministry officials had proposed a Union territory-level elected in the last meeting.

“We will submit written replies to some points raised by MHA officials in the September 9 meeting,” he said.

Dorjey added that the Ladakh leadership wanted clarity on the Centre’s proposed framework for constitutional safeguards. “We would like to know what the constitutional safeguards are they are offering us,” he said.

He said that the Ladakh leaders would seek details of the proposed elected body’s powers and the role of the lieutenant governor under the envisaged arrangement.