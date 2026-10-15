Ladakh was never part of China in recorded history, says LAB ahead of talks with MHA officials

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the sub-committee-level talks with MHA officials on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh UT, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Thursday strongly condemned Chinese remarks on Ladakh and asserted that Ladakh is an integral part of India and China is its spiritual enemy.

“We strongly condemn the Chinese remarks claiming that Western Ladakh has always been part of China. We reject this statement because Ladakh has never been under China,” LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said while addressing a press conference in Leh on Thursday.

He was reacting to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement that China had “never recognised” the Union Territory of Ladakh and dismissed India's standardisation of 28 geographical names in the region as “illegal and void”.

Dorjey said Ladakh had never been part of China in recorded history.

He urged the Government of India, especially the Ministry of Home Affairs, to issue a strong response, asserting that India would not concede even an inch of Ladakh, including Aksai Chin, which is under illegal Chinese occupation.

Dorjey said Ladakhis had been living happily with India for the past 75 years and called for the government's firm intervention in response to China's claims.

Konchok Stanzin, former councillor of the Chushul constituency, also condemned the Chinese statement, describing Ladakh as an integral part of India and highlighting the contribution of border residents in safeguarding the country's territorial integrity.

“People living along the border, including the youth and civilians, have stood alongside the Indian Army to protect the territory, whether during the 1962 war or the 2020 face-off with China,” he said.