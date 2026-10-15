MHA's demography panel chief launches portal, seeks stakeholders’ help

NEW DELHI: Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd), chairman of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC), on Wednesday launched an official web portal to promote public participation and facilitate the scientific collection of data on demographic changes.

The portal is fully operational and open to the public, allowing Central Ministries and Departments, State and Union Territory governments, NGOs and individuals to submit inputs and share data on unnatural demographic changes, their “causes and underlying factors behind these changes”.

The Union Home Ministry said the submissions would assist the Committee in analysing demographic changes, identifying their underlying causes and recommending an operational mechanism for the legal, fair and time-bound identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants.

The ministry constituted the HLCDC on May 26, 2026, to comprehensively examine the demographic changes, including those attributed to illegal immigration. The Committee will study factors such as variations in fertility rates, cross-border movements, economic opportunities and other socio-environmental conditions.