'Pinnacle of cowardice': Mallikarjun Kharge slams detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Union government over the detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents during a protest at India Gate, describing the action as the "pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity."

In a post on X, Kharge questioned the treatment of the grieving family, alleging that Ankita's parents were detained while a BJP leader, whom he referred to as a "VIP", was appointed to the gubernatorial post.

"The pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity! The parents of Ankita Bhandari, who are pleading for justice, are taken into custody, while a BJP 'VIP' is rewarded with the Governor's post!" Kharge wrote.

He further alleged that the action reflected an attempt by those in power to avoid questions and accountability.

Calling the police action shameful, the Congress president said his party would continue its fight to secure justice for Ankita.

"Such treatment of parents who have already lost their daughter is utterly shameful and reprehensible. The Congress Party will continue to fight to ensure justice for daughter Ankita," he added.

Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate in the early hours of Thursday, were subsequently released from Tilak Marg Police Station.