'Pinnacle of cowardice': Mallikarjun Kharge slams detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Union government over the detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents during a protest at India Gate, describing the action as the "pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity."
In a post on X, Kharge questioned the treatment of the grieving family, alleging that Ankita's parents were detained while a BJP leader, whom he referred to as a "VIP", was appointed to the gubernatorial post.
"The pinnacle of the Modi government's cowardice and insensitivity! The parents of Ankita Bhandari, who are pleading for justice, are taken into custody, while a BJP 'VIP' is rewarded with the Governor's post!" Kharge wrote.
He further alleged that the action reflected an attempt by those in power to avoid questions and accountability.
Calling the police action shameful, the Congress president said his party would continue its fight to secure justice for Ankita.
"Such treatment of parents who have already lost their daughter is utterly shameful and reprehensible. The Congress Party will continue to fight to ensure justice for daughter Ankita," he added.
Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate in the early hours of Thursday, were subsequently released from Tilak Marg Police Station.
Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jothimani and Imran Pratapgarhi also staged a protest inside the police station after being detained earlier in the day.
At around 4 am, Delhi Police detained Ankita's parents and several opposition leaders during a sit-in demonstration at India Gate. The protesters were demanding justice in the case and raising objections to the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.
Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and Qazi Nizamuddin, criticised the police action, alleging that authorities were targeting those seeking justice for Ankita.
Earlier, Congress MP Pawan Khera described the incident as an attack on democratic freedoms.
"This is brutality. You can see democracy coming to an end at India Gate. It is ending at 4 am," Khera said.
He also questioned the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the constitutional post, arguing that those protesting over the allegations were being detained while the appointment proceeded.
Khera said it was unjust that Ankita's parents and protesters demanding accountability faced police action while the individual whose appointment they were challenging was set to assume a constitutional position.
On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita's parents during their sit-in protest at India Gate.
The family has been protesting against the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor, citing alleged links and demanding that his appointment be put on hold pending a central investigation. The allegations remain central to the family's demand for further scrutiny.
Ankita Bhandari was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24, six days after her death.
Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two resort employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were arrested in connection with the case.
On May 30, 2025, an Additional District Judge, Reena Negi, in Kotdwar sentenced the three accused to life imprisonment for murder, destruction of evidence and other offences.
The latest protest has renewed attention to the case, with the family and opposition leaders demanding accountability and further investigation.
(With inputs from ANI)