Punjab Bandh: Heavy police deployment in Amritsar over anti-drug activist’s killing in Mansa

AMRITSAR: Heavy police deployment was witnessed in Amritsar on Thursday as several farmers' and workers' organisations called for a statewide Punjab bandh over the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa district.

Police said they had made adequate security arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure normal activities were not disrupted.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Jaskaran Singh Teja said police had deployed sufficient personnel and the situation remained peaceful. He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands or force shopkeepers and business owners to participate in the shutdown.

"We have deployed sufficient force. Things are going on peacefully. We will not let anyone take the law into their own hands. If someone closes their shop voluntarily, they can do so. No one will be forced to participate," Teja said.

He clarified that businesses could decide independently whether to remain open or shut during the bandh, adding that the police were prepared to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, locals blocked the Bathinda-Mansa road near Bhaini Bagha village as part of the statewide protest.