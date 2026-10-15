Punjab moves High Court against Centre’s denial of clearance for Mann’s France visit

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the Union Ministry of External Affairs’ decision to deny political clearance, “without assigning any reason”, for an official visit to France by a delegation led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from October 15 to 21 to promote trade.

The state has argued that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) simply marked the application as “Denied” on its e-Pol Clearance portal without providing any reasons or granting the state an opportunity to be heard. It further contended that the Centre had turned a mechanism “meant for coordination into a veto over the executive functions of the State”.

The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a Bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya. In a 56-page civil writ petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents, the state has sought the quashing of the decision denying political clearance for the proposed visit of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The petition described the denial as “non-speaking, arbitrary, without authority of law and violative of the federal structure of the Constitution”.

The state submitted that the visit was proposed in connection with the participation of the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (MARKFED), the state government’s apex cooperative, in SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade show scheduled to be held from October 17 to 21.

“The stall of MARKFED has been allotted under the APEDA India Pavilion by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is a body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry itself,” the petition stated.

It further submitted that the Indian Mission in France had been consulted, administrative approval and cadre clearance had been granted, and MARKFED would bear the entire expenditure on the visit.