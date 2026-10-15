Rahul Gandhi targets CM Bhagwant Mann government over anti-drug activist Jhota killing

CHANDIGARH: Citing incidents in Mansa and Sangrur to allege that those fighting narcotics were facing violence, intimidation and even death, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of failing to protect those raising their voices against the drug menace in Punjab.

Demanding answers from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged targeting of anti-drug campaigners and asking who would protect those fighting to save the state’s youth from addiction, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Raising a voice against drugs in Punjab has now become a death sentence. And this is happening under the rule of Bhagwant Mann's AAP government. Mansa: Parvinder Singh Jhotta, who was running the ‘Stop Drugs, Give Employment’ campaign, was shot dead in broad daylight, an incident clearly visible on a Facebook Live.”

Referring to the suicide of daily-wage labourer Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, the home district of CM Mann, Rahul stated that Gulzar had raised the issue of drugs in his village in front of a minister, following which his family alleged that pressure was exerted on him to apologise. He subsequently died by suicide.

“Sangrur, the Chief Minister's own district: Labourer Gulzar Singh raised the issue of drugs in the village in front of the minister,” the post added.

Rahul further cited allegations of custodial torture against Mohanjeet Singh, who had spoken out against drugs in Sangrur, saying the matter was now before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“The family alleges that afterward, pressure was put on him to apologise. He took his own life. Sangrur: Allegations of custodial torture against Mohanjeet Singh, who spoke out against drugs, the case is now in the High Court,” the post added.