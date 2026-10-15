Season's first snowfall blankets J&K's higher reaches; snow-clearing ops begin at Pir Panjal

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): The higher reaches of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, while fresh snow covered Gurez Valley in Bandipora district and Pir Ki Gali in the Pir Panjal Range, triggering a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.

In Doda, snowfall accompanied by overcast skies transformed the mountainous terrain, signalling the onset of winter-like conditions in the upper reaches.

In north Kashmir’s Gurez Valley, fresh snowfall blanketed the region in white. Around two inches of snow accumulated in the plains, while the higher reaches recorded between four and five inches.

Dawar, Tulail, Bagtore, Tragbal, and Razdan Top also received fresh snowfall, transforming the region's landscape.

Following the snowfall at Razdan Top and other elevated areas, authorities closed the 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez road to vehicular traffic.

Fresh snowfall, falling temperatures, and slippery road conditions have raised concerns about commuter safety. Travellers have been advised to follow official weather and traffic advisories and avoid the route until authorities confirm that vehicular movement has resumed.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation’s 79 Road Construction Company (RCC) launched snow-clearing operations at Pir Ki Gali following the season’s first snowfall in the Pir Panjal Range. The operation aims to restore traffic movement along the route connecting Poonch with Kashmir.

In Himachal Pradesh, fresh snowfall in the Dhauladhar mountain range and persistent rainfall in Dharamshala have sharply dropped temperatures, leaving tourists and residents struggling with an unexpected spell of cold weather.