Srinagar Diary | J&K Cabinet expansion likely soon, buzz of new faces

Cabinet expansion likely soon, buzz of new faces
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government is likely soon. Sources said NC president Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah may take a call on the cabinet reshuffle. The Abdullahs will discuss induction of new faces, dropping of some ministers and possible changes in portfolios. NC leaders have stepped up lobbying for ministerial berths with several names reportedly under consideration. Senior NC leader and Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather figures among the front runners for induction into the cabinet. Sources said he could be given the finance portfolio.
Assembly row clouds chief secy’s extension
With J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo set to retire on October 31, speculation is mounting over whether the Centre will grant him an extension amid the recent controversy over the statehood resolution in the Assembly. Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been serving as J&K Chief Secretary since December 1, 2023. He came into the spotlight after writing to Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, advising against taking up the statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah during the recently concluded Assembly. Session. The J&K Law Secretary had also written to the Speaker on the issue.
Domain experts roped in to revive silk sector
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has initiated efforts to develop a policy roadmap for reviving the silk industry. A brainstorming session was organised by the university’s College of Temperate Sericulture on the sidelines of the J&K Agriculture Science Congress 2026. The deliberations focused on improving productivity, silk quality, market access and returns for sericulture farmers. Experts from Uganda, Vietnam, Thailand, Romania, Japan and Turkey participated alongside representatives of the Central Silk Board, J&K Sericulture Development Department and other institutions.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com