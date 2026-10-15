Srinagar Diary | J&K Cabinet expansion likely soon, buzz of new faces

Cabinet expansion likely soon, buzz of new faces

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government is likely soon. Sources said NC president Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah may take a call on the cabinet reshuffle. The Abdullahs will discuss induction of new faces, dropping of some ministers and possible changes in portfolios. NC leaders have stepped up lobbying for ministerial berths with several names reportedly under consideration. Senior NC leader and Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather figures among the front runners for induction into the cabinet. Sources said he could be given the finance portfolio.

Assembly row clouds chief secy’s extension

With J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo set to retire on October 31, speculation is mounting over whether the Centre will grant him an extension amid the recent controversy over the statehood resolution in the Assembly. Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been serving as J&K Chief Secretary since December 1, 2023. He came into the spotlight after writing to Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, advising against taking up the statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah during the recently concluded Assembly. Session. The J&K Law Secretary had also written to the Speaker on the issue.