WHO urges countries to step up efforts to prevent lead exposure, warns of 3.5 million deaths annually

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to accelerate action to prevent lead exposure, a widespread but preventable health threat estimated to contribute to more than 3.5 million deaths globally each year and affect hundreds of millions of children.

The call, marking International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week 2026, comes amid growing political momentum to tackle lead poisoning globally.

The WHO Member States have recognised lead exposure as a pressing public health concern and mandated the WHO to develop a Global Action Plan on Lead Mitigation, which will be presented to the World Health Assembly in 2027.

Lead is particularly dangerous for children because their developing brains and nervous systems are highly vulnerable to its toxic effects.

Exposure can occur through paint, cookware, cosmetics, spices, informal recycling and industrial contamination, among other sources. There is no known safe level of lead exposure, and even relatively low exposure can cause irreversible harm.

The WHO will also launch the PREVENT Technical Package on Lead Poisoning Prevention in 2027, providing countries with practical guidance to identify priority sources of exposure, determine which interventions can have the greatest impact, strengthen and enforce regulations, and track progress.