After opposing Waqf Board’s common sermon plan, Mirwaiz-led MMU launches coordinated Friday sermons in J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR: After opposing the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board’s proposal to introduce uniform Friday sermons across mosques and shrines in the Union Territory, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious scholars and figures from different sects, on Friday launched its first coordinated Friday sermon campaign across Kashmir, parts of the Jammu region and Ladakh.

According to an MMU spokesperson, the initiative aims to strengthen religious awareness and address pressing concerns within the community. The first coordinated sermon was delivered at mosques and Imambargahs across Kashmir, Jammu, the Chenab Valley, Kargil and Leh, with Imaan (faith) chosen as the common theme.

The initiative, he said, follows the decisions taken at September 15 MMU Ulema Conference, where prominent religious scholars and representatives of various schools of thought agreed to collectively address important religious and social issues through designated Friday sermons, district-level engagements and sustained community awareness and action plans.

As part of this initiative, Hurriyat leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered the Friday sermon at the historic shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) Charar-e-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In his sermon, Mirwaiz emphasised the importance of safeguarding Imaan (faith) and remaining steadfast in one’s faith and principles, particularly in the face of worldly temptations, pressures and challenges.

Referring to wider MMU initiative, Mirwaiz said Imaan (faith) was deliberately chosen as the first common theme because faith is the fundamental bond that unites the Muslims, transcending differences of sects and religious interpretation.

He said pulpit is a trust and Ulema and Imams must themselves exemplify the integrity and steadfastness they preach and use the pulpit to strengthen faith, guide society and bring people closer, rather than make it a source to promote division among them.