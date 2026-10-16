Amit Shah targets Punjab govt over drug menace; Kejriwal accuses BJP of drug smuggling via Adani port

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will seek a response from the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and the death of Gulzar Singh in Dirba, Sangrur, who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday questioned the state government over the law and order situation, asking who would take responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people amid rising drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back, alleging that drugs were entering Punjab through Adani ports. The exchange signals an intensifying political battle ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people?”

He recalled the Dirba incident, in which Gulzar Singh allegedly consumed poison and died a day after publicly questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged easy availability of heroin. Shah linked both incidents to concerns over the state's law and order situation.

“In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota—who had raised his voice against drugs—have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and its MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents,” he said.