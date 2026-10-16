Amit Shah targets Punjab govt over drug menace; Kejriwal accuses BJP of drug smuggling via Adani port

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will seek a response from the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and the death of Gulzar Singh in Dirba, Sangrur, who allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday questioned the state government over the law and order situation, asking who would take responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people amid rising drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back, alleging that drugs were entering Punjab through Adani ports. The exchange signals an intensifying political battle ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people?”
He recalled the Dirba incident, in which Gulzar Singh allegedly consumed poison and died a day after publicly questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged easy availability of heroin. Shah linked both incidents to concerns over the state's law and order situation.
“In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota—who had raised his voice against drugs—have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and its MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents,” he said.
Shah alleged that the drug trade was flourishing in Punjab and organised crime was becoming an increasingly serious threat. He also raised concerns about the safety of those who speak out against drugs.
“In Punjab, the drug trade is growing day by day, the threat of organised crime is increasing, and questions are being raised about the protection of those who speak out against drugs. Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises—they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals,” he said.
Stepping up the BJP's political offensive in the state, Shah reiterated his pledge that a BJP government in Punjab would work to eliminate the drug trade and organised crime.
“Today, I reiterate my resolve before the people of Punjab that, upon forming our government in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear—strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and a rule of law in which no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear,” he said.
Meanwhile, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back, alleging that drugs were entering Punjab through Adani ports.
In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “You people spreading drugs through Adani Port in Punjab! You people who provided protection in Sabarmati Jail to those spreading gangsters in Punjab. You people who, from 2007-2017, colluded with the Chitta Party to spread drugs in Punjab. And now, joining hands with that same party again, dreaming of earning billions of rupees by selling drugs in Punjab?
“Today, the highest drug menace is in those states where your governments have been in power for years. Haven't you had your fill from selling drugs in those states? Now you've come back with your Chitta Party to ruin Punjab again? The public knows that your dirty gaze is on Punjab's waters, on Punjab University, on Chandigarh. You want to bring back those three black laws again? Punjab will never allow this to happen.”