Battle lines drawn between 'Dimagi Naxals' and patriotic Indians: Rijiju on Bhushan's remark

"The battle line has been drawn. It is Dimagi Naxals Vs Patriotic Indians. Between those who believe in the Constitution of India Vs Anarchists," the Union minister said in a post on X.

"Dear Patriotic Indians... Remember: Forgive your Enemies once, Friends twice, but never Traitors," Rijiju said in another post.

He posted two video clips of Bhushan on X with the caption, "They want to separate Kashmir and North East from India and break India".

The senior BJP leader posted Bhushan's recent picture with the Congress leader and others

(With inputs from PTI)