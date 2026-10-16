CM Mann accuses Centre of defaming Punjab over drugs, urges crackdown on cross-border supply

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday accused the Centre of unfairly defaming Punjab over the drug menace, saying the problem was widespread in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well.

He urged the Centre to curb the flow of drugs across the international border and from Gujarat instead of maligning Punjab, drawing a parallel with the criticism the state faces over stubble burning.

Mann added that the Union Government, under whose jurisdiction the Border Security Force (BSF) operates within a 50-km belt along the border, was instead blaming Punjab for the drug menace.

Mann made these remarks while reviewing the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. He asserted that eradicating drugs was the state government’s biggest priority and declared that the Punjab Police had complete freedom to take strict action against drug traffickers without political interference.

Mann’s comments come in the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah raising serious questions about the state’s intent to fight the drug menace. They also come a day after the state witnessed a statewide bandh following the live and gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Responding to the Centre’s allegations, Mann said, “Today, the Centre is questioning us. The 50-km BSF jurisdiction falls under the Centre. Drugs weighing 3,000 kg are seized at Gujarat’s Kandla port, which also falls under your jurisdiction. We have our own anti-drone system, for which the Centre has not given us even a penny, yet you blame us. Punjab has fallen and risen many times.”

Addressing the gathering, Mann said there were not as many drugs in the state as it had been made out to be. He compared the situation to stubble burning, saying Punjab was not the only state witnessing stubble fires, as Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also faced the problem. Yet, he said, Punjab was singled out and defamed.