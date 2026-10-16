CM Mann accuses Centre of defaming Punjab over drugs, urges crackdown on cross-border supply

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday accused the Centre of unfairly defaming Punjab over the drug menace, saying the problem was widespread in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well.
He urged the Centre to curb the flow of drugs across the international border and from Gujarat instead of maligning Punjab, drawing a parallel with the criticism the state faces over stubble burning.
Mann added that the Union Government, under whose jurisdiction the Border Security Force (BSF) operates within a 50-km belt along the border, was instead blaming Punjab for the drug menace.
Mann made these remarks while reviewing the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. He asserted that eradicating drugs was the state government’s biggest priority and declared that the Punjab Police had complete freedom to take strict action against drug traffickers without political interference.
Mann’s comments come in the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah raising serious questions about the state’s intent to fight the drug menace. They also come a day after the state witnessed a statewide bandh following the live and gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
Responding to the Centre’s allegations, Mann said, “Today, the Centre is questioning us. The 50-km BSF jurisdiction falls under the Centre. Drugs weighing 3,000 kg are seized at Gujarat’s Kandla port, which also falls under your jurisdiction. We have our own anti-drone system, for which the Centre has not given us even a penny, yet you blame us. Punjab has fallen and risen many times.”
Addressing the gathering, Mann said there were not as many drugs in the state as it had been made out to be. He compared the situation to stubble burning, saying Punjab was not the only state witnessing stubble fires, as Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also faced the problem. Yet, he said, Punjab was singled out and defamed.
Mann said ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ had evolved into a mass movement aimed at safeguarding the future of the state and its younger generations.
“Drugs are not merely a law-and-order challenge but a grave social menace threatening the dreams, aspirations and lives of thousands of young Punjabis. The government is firmly committed to dismantling the entire drug network and restoring the glory of Punjab,” he said.
“‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ cannot be won by the police alone; rather, it has to become a people’s movement, with every family, every village, every neighbourhood and every responsible citizen standing united against this menace. The future of Punjab is at stake, and we cannot afford to remain silent spectators,” he said.
Mann claimed that the Punjab government had adopted a comprehensive strategy to tackle both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem. Sustained action against drug traffickers had helped disrupt the supply chain, and the government would continue to act firmly against those involved in pushing Punjab’s youth towards addiction.
He pointed out that drug addicts should not be viewed merely as offenders but as victims who need care, compassion, treatment and an opportunity to rebuild their lives.
Highlighting the role of sports in the fight against drugs, Mann said sports were among the most effective instruments for channelising the energy of young people towards constructive pursuits.
“A healthy sporting culture inculcates discipline, teamwork, determination and a sense of purpose, while providing young people with positive alternatives to substance abuse. A playground can become the strongest defence against a drug den, as a sports field gives our youth a goal to pursue, a team to belong to and a dream to fulfil,” he said.
Referring to the incident in Mansa, Mann said the matter would be dealt with firmly and that those found responsible would face exemplary punishment in accordance with the law. He asserted that every relevant aspect of the incident would be thoroughly investigated and that any conspiracy established during the investigation would be exposed.
“No individual involved in wrongdoing will be allowed to escape accountability. Every relevant aspect of the incident will be thoroughly investigated, and any conspiracy established during the investigation will be exposed,” he affirmed.
Mann said, “The officers must perform their duties honestly and fearlessly, knowing that the government expects integrity, accountability and dedication from every public servant.”
He further said that a combination of quality education, sporting opportunities and a sustained campaign against drugs could transform the lives of young people.
“Punjab’s future depends on empowering its youth with education, employment opportunities, sporting facilities and a drug-free environment,” he said.