IAS officer’s remarks against woman officer sparks row in J&K; Mehbooba demands action

SRINAGAR: The verbal abuse of a woman JKAS officer by a senior IAS officer during an online review meeting of Mission YUVA in Srinagar has triggered a political row in Jammu and Kashmir with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah writing to Chief Secretary to ensure that the officer faces no retribution while former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has demanded strict action against the IAS officer, Rajiv Ranjan.

All J&K Junior Scale KAS Association (AJJSKA) has gone on one-day pen down strike and sought an apology from the IAS officer over his misconduct. “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken serious note of the matter and written to the Chief Secretary to ensure that the JKAS officer faces no retribution,” NC spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said in a post on X.

He said accountability must prevail, and no one should be allowed to misuse their position to intimidate or victimise others.

On Wednesday, a heated exchange took place between a senior IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan and a woman J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Beenish Wani during an online review meeting of Mission Yuva chaired by Ranjan, who is serving as Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment, at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Beenish Wani, a 2015-batch JKAS officer, was attending the meeting through video conferencing and was briefing Ranjan and other officials about the targets achieved by her office when the heated exchange of words took place.