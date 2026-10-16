India issues fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions

India on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking its nationals in Saudi Arabia to follow local authorities' instructions and stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack, while warning travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, of continued flight disruptions and possible extended stays.

In an updated advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on the airport remained in the intensive care unit (ICU), while one was in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and three were in a normal ward.

Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, though some disruptions persist, the embassy said.

Indian carriers have extended flight suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing disruptions.

Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, along with Air India Express services on the same routes, have been cancelled until October 20, according to the embassy's latest updates.