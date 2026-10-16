India issues fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions

India on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking its nationals in Saudi Arabia to follow local authorities' instructions and stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack, while warning travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, of continued flight disruptions and possible extended stays.
In an updated advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on the airport remained in the intensive care unit (ICU), while one was in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and three were in a normal ward.
Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, though some disruptions persist, the embassy said.
Indian carriers have extended flight suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing disruptions.
Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, along with Air India Express services on the same routes, have been cancelled until October 20, according to the embassy's latest updates.
Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21. IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah have been cancelled until October 24.
"Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector," the embassy said in its updated advisory issued on Friday.
It added that Flydeal had announced the launch of flights between Dammam and Mumbai for October 17 and 18.
Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider travelling through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas, the embassy said.
It also advised those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to factor in the continuing flight disruptions and the possibility of cancellations that could lead to extended stays.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah urged those planning to undertake Umrah in the coming days to review their travel plans if they faced uncertainty over arrangements, particularly for flights through Jeddah and Madinah.
For Indian nationals already affected by cancellations, the consulate asked those seeking assistance to keep their passport and visa details, contact information for their Saudi Umrah service provider and Indian travel agency, airline and booking reference, and, where applicable, details of their affected group, its location and coordinator readily available.
The consulate said its control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remained operational to assist affected Indian nationals. It also cautioned people against sharing personal details in public comments on social media, urging them to use official assistance channels instead.
"In view of the prevailing situation, all Indian nationals should continue following instructions by local authorities, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the embassy said.
The October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed an Indian national and injured several others, including 11 Indians, according to an earlier report.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the latest advisory highlighting concerns over civilian safety and disruptions to regional air travel. The embassy did not identify those responsible for the October 10 attack in its advisory.
The embassy said the updated advisory followed previous advisories issued in recent days.