IRCTC and Quality Council of India signs MoU to improve railway dining standards for passengers

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative aimed at transforming the on-board dining experience for millions of railway passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI).
The partnership will introduce a technology-driven, independent third-party audit mechanism to strengthen food safety and hygiene standards across all IRCTC-managed mobile catering units on trains and static catering units at railway stations.
According to an official statement, "Under this strategic alliance, QCI will deploy certified professionals to conduct intense, unannounced quarterly and half-yearly inspection cycles. These audits will enforce strict compliance with statutory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and international culinary standards".
The MoU was signed by Sudhir Warrier, General Manager, Quality & Projects, IRCTC, and Subroto Ghosh, Principal Advisor and Head of PPID at QCI. The signing ceremony was attended by Ramanand Nagender Shukla, CEO of NABL; Mohit Padhi, Assistant Secretary General of QCI; Rahul Himalian, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC; and Manoj Kumar Sharma, Director, Catering Services, IRCTC.
As an official source said, the audit mechanism will use QCI's digital infrastructure to improve transparency, ensure accountability and minimise the risk of data tampering. Inspectors will use a dedicated mobile application incorporating mandatory geo-tagging, time-stamping and photographic evidence to document their findings.
"To eliminate data tampering and guarantee absolute transparency, the audit process will leverage QCI's pioneer digital infrastructure. Inspectors will use a proprietary mobile application featuring mandatory geo-tagging, time-stamping, and photographic evidence", said an official source.
Adding more, official statement, issued on Thursday further also added " Audit reports will be submitted within a strict 24-hour turnaround window, enabling real-time detection of operational gaps and triggering immediate Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) tracking against defaulting vendors".
The 24-hour reporting window is intended to enable the swift identification of operational shortcomings and support prompt corrective action against catering vendors that fail to meet the prescribed standards.
Highlighting the key public benefits of the initiative, IRCTC sources said independent inspections across trains would help protect passengers from inadequate food preparation and substandard catering practices.
"The Complete standardization will guarantee immaculate cooking environments across all major station-based static units and digital evidence-backed reports ,submitted within 24 hours ,will ensure rapid penalty or corrective loops for catering licensees", an official source said.
The inspections will also assess staff medical fitness, the use of mandatory protective equipment and adherence to professional hospitality standards.
In a statement, it added " Further checks will focus on the proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian raw ingredients, temperature-controlled meal storage and holding practices, and verified pest-control measures. These steps are intended to strengthen hygiene protocols throughout the railway catering network".
Beyond food safety inspections, the MoU provides an institutional framework for IRCTC and QCI to introduce further collaborative initiatives in the future. These could include passenger customer satisfaction surveys, infrastructure audits and specialised staff training programmes.
"The umbrella agreement establishes an institutional mechanism allowing IRCTC to seamlessly introduce future joint programs, including Passenger Customer Satisfaction Surveys, infrastructure audits, and specialized staff training", said an official source.
Representatives speaking about the partnership on Thursday also highlighted QCI's experience in implementing large-scale public monitoring initiatives, including Swachh Survekshan and pan-India milk and food surveillance programmes for FSSAI.
This experience was cited as a key factor in selecting QCI to support the nationwide upgrade of railway catering quality and hygiene standards.
An official added, " This partnership marks a definitive shift toward a transparent, passenger-first future, ensuring every meal served on Indian Railways aligns with elite safety and health protocols".
The partnership is expected to strengthen independent oversight, improve compliance among catering operators and establish a more accountable system for monitoring food safety across India's railway network.