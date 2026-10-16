IRCTC and Quality Council of India signs MoU to improve railway dining standards for passengers

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative aimed at transforming the on-board dining experience for millions of railway passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The partnership will introduce a technology-driven, independent third-party audit mechanism to strengthen food safety and hygiene standards across all IRCTC-managed mobile catering units on trains and static catering units at railway stations.

According to an official statement, "Under this strategic alliance, QCI will deploy certified professionals to conduct intense, unannounced quarterly and half-yearly inspection cycles. These audits will enforce strict compliance with statutory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and international culinary standards".

The MoU was signed by Sudhir Warrier, General Manager, Quality & Projects, IRCTC, and Subroto Ghosh, Principal Advisor and Head of PPID at QCI. The signing ceremony was attended by Ramanand Nagender Shukla, CEO of NABL; Mohit Padhi, Assistant Secretary General of QCI; Rahul Himalian, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC; and Manoj Kumar Sharma, Director, Catering Services, IRCTC.

As an official source said, the audit mechanism will use QCI's digital infrastructure to improve transparency, ensure accountability and minimise the risk of data tampering. Inspectors will use a dedicated mobile application incorporating mandatory geo-tagging, time-stamping and photographic evidence to document their findings.

"To eliminate data tampering and guarantee absolute transparency, the audit process will leverage QCI's pioneer digital infrastructure. Inspectors will use a proprietary mobile application featuring mandatory geo-tagging, time-stamping, and photographic evidence", said an official source.