J&K government orders 15-day inquiry into IAS officer’s alleged misconduct towards woman JKAS officer

A purported video of the confrontation, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Ranjan questioning the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in the assignment. The exchange escalated as Beenish attempted to explain her position, with the senior officer repeatedly asking her to remain silent.

The video captures Ranjan using abusive language and threatening suspension, while Beenish objects to being spoken to in that manner and insists on being allowed to explain herself.

In the video clip, the IAS officer is screaming on the woman officer and tells her, “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this”

The woman officer objects saying, “You cannot call me shit.”

It infuriated the IAS officer, who asked the woman officer to get out.

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over misconduct of the IAS officer.

“I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer & the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse. I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately as a UT control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” Omar said in a post on X.

He further said that had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct. “As a UT we expect the authorities with control over the IAS officers to set the right example & ensure abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet”.

The PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated.

“CM must immediately take up the matter with the Government of India and demand strict action against the officer who is already facing allegations of issuing illegal gun licences,” she said.