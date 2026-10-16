Missing SPO found dead in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar, service rifle also recovered

SRINAGAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police, who had gone missing along with his service rifle on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, was found dead on Friday.

The body of a SPO Bashir Ahmed, 55, was found near his residence at Wanipora, Trigam in Kishtwar today. His service rifle (SLR) and a magazine was also recovered near his body.

A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot to collect samples and other evidence as part of the investigation. The body was taken by police for medico-legal examination to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The SPO, who was posted at Pedil Police Post, had gone missing with service rifle while returning to his home from the duty yesterday. He left the police post but did not reach his residence, prompting authorities to launch a search operation.

Police, Army and paramilitary personnel joined the search operation, which continued throughout the night to trace the missing SPO.

A police official said police are investigating the cause and nature of the death of the SPO. “Further investigation is going on,” he said.