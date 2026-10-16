‘Naxalism ends, but sufferings remain’: Amit Shah tells those affected by violence

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said eradicating Naxalism was only the first step towards addressing the damage inflicted on the country. He stressed the need to rehabilitate victims, help them rebuild their lives and ensure they could live with dignity.
Addressing the Seva-Sankalp event, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Seva and Samarpan, through video conferencing, Shah said Naxals had made innocent people Divyangs by carrying out IED blasts for political purposes.
He described this as a grave violation of human rights. He highlighted efforts to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve public services in Chhattisgarh, alleging that even essential amenities had been neglected for decades under Congress rule.
Shah said a disability assistance programme held in Jagdalpur from October 5 to 7 had benefited more than 3,600 people with disabilities, including around 1,570 in Bastar alone. The initiative provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids and walking sticks to people affected by Naxal violence.
“The end of Naxalism does not mean that we can erase the suffering of these five decades,” Shah said, stressing the need to help victims recover from violence and regain their dignity.
Reaffirming the Centre’s determination to eradicate Naxalism completely, Shah said the Modi government was committed to providing every Divyang and victim an opportunity for rehabilitation. He said the Centre stood firmly with the Chhattisgarh government in this effort and assured continued Central support for rehabilitation and development.
Shah outlined measures to rehabilitate former extremists and provide financial assistance and essential services in affected areas. He said approximately 8,526 Naxalites had surrendered. Around 7,500 people without bank accounts were provided with accounts, while 1,625 received reward money. Incentive payments were made to 7,882 people, 455 received jobs and 129 were allotted land.
Shah announced that security camps would be transformed into service centres and community facilities. Officials would use these centres to address healthcare, education, employment and other needs.
“The very places where our security personnel once sat to protect you will now become the places where officials from the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government will lay the foundation for a developed Bastar,” he said. Shah also highlighted the Bastar Olympics, Bastar Pandum and the NiyadNellanar scheme.
Assistance
Benefits: Shah said a disability assistance programme held in Jagdalpur from October 5 to 7 had benefited more than 3,600 people with disabilities
Help: Initiative provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids and walking sticks to those hit by Naxal violence
Change: Security camps will become service centres and community facilities