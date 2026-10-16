‘Naxalism ends, but sufferings remain’: Amit Shah tells those affected by violence

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said eradicating Naxalism was only the first step towards addressing the damage inflicted on the country. He stressed the need to rehabilitate victims, help them rebuild their lives and ensure they could live with dignity.

Addressing the Seva-Sankalp event, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Seva and Samarpan, through video conferencing, Shah said Naxals had made innocent people Divyangs by carrying out IED blasts for political purposes.

He described this as a grave violation of human rights. He highlighted efforts to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve public services in Chhattisgarh, alleging that even essential amenities had been neglected for decades under Congress rule.

Shah said a disability assistance programme held in Jagdalpur from October 5 to 7 had benefited more than 3,600 people with disabilities, including around 1,570 in Bastar alone. The initiative provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids and walking sticks to people affected by Naxal violence.

“The end of Naxalism does not mean that we can erase the suffering of these five decades,” Shah said, stressing the need to help victims recover from violence and regain their dignity.