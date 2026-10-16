Nitin Nabin accuses Opposition of pursuing ‘regime change’ agenda

NEW DELHI: Amid protests being organised by the CJP through a planned Tiranga Yatra, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday accused the Opposition of pursuing a ‘regime change’ agenda, alleging that the move has exposed the intentions of what he described as ‘Urban Naxals’.

Nabin asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the country’s patriotic citizens would never allow any attempt to undermine or weaken India’s democratic system.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X on Friday, claiming that using the term ‘regime change’ has exposed the Opposition’s alleged intentions to the nation.

“The use of terms like ‘Regime Change’ has clearly exposed the true agenda of the Opposition before the nation. This nefarious attempt to destabilise India in collusion with foreign powers is part of the agenda of Urban Naxals,” Nabin alleged in a post.

The BJP chief also criticised the Opposition’s protests, alleging that they were aimed at creating instability and spreading anarchy in the country rather than addressing issues such as electoral reforms, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or the future of India’s youth.

In his post, Nabin claimed that the Opposition’s agenda is only to gain political power at any cost. He maintained that the protests have not been genuinely concerned with electoral processes or the country’s democratic future or the youth’s future, but were instead intended to create disorder.