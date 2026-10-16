No breakthrough in Ladakh talks with Centre; next meeting on October 22

SRINAGAR: There was no breakthrough in talks between the Union Home Ministry (MHA) and Ladakh leaders in Leh on Thursday, with both sides exchanging draft proposals and agreeing to meet again in New Delhi on October 22.

The sub-committee meeting was attended by officials from the MHA and representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for constitutional safeguards and a legislature for Ladakh.

Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Kargil Hill Council Chief Executive Councillor Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and former Leh Hill Council CEC Tashi Gyalson also attended the meeting.

The four-hour meeting focused on a roadmap for Ladakh-specific constitutional safeguards under Article 371(K) and a proposed Union Territory-level elected body. Both sides exchanged fresh drafts but failed to reach a consensus.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said the MHA shared its draft proposals, while the Ladakh representatives submitted their own.

“There is some gap between the two drafts and there was no agreement,” he said.

Dorjey said the next round of talks would be held in New Delhi on October 22, when both sides would respond to each other's proposals. He expressed hope for a consensus but said there would be no dilution of their demand for a legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371(K).

KDA co-chairman Asgar Karbalai said the MHA's proposals did not meet their demands.

“It is not satisfactory and it does not match our demands,” he said.

He said the LAB and KDA were dissatisfied with Thursday's meeting but would continue the discussions.

“We will not back down from our demands of constitutional rights and democratic rights. We want a legislature with executive, financial and legislative powers. We are also seeking constitutional guarantees for the region and till MoU is signed, nothing can be said,” Karbalai said.

Wangchuk also expressed disappointment, describing the meeting as unsatisfactory and pointing to significant differences between the two sides. He said the Ladakh representatives were awaiting a revised draft from the MHA.

After talks between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials in New Delhi on September 9, Kundra had said the two sides had reached an understanding on a “sui generis” model tailored to Ladakh. He said the proposed arrangement would have a legislative body that would be neither a state legislature nor a conventional Union Territory legislature.

The LAB and KDA have demanded that the proposed elected body have control over taxation, the Budget, appropriation, expenditure, borrowing and public funds, including the Consolidated Fund and Contingency Fund. They have also sought control over Home Affairs through an elected government and the proposed Ladakh legislative assembly.