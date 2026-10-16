PM Narendra Modi to visit Canada on December 11 and 12

The High Commission of India in Ottawa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Canada on December 11 and 12, 2026.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also confirmed the visit date while speaking with visitors at a local Calgary restaurant on Thursday morning.

The proposed visit is expected to focus on strengthening India-Canada relations after a period of diplomatic tensions. Talks between the two leaders are likely to centre on rebuilding trust, expanding economic cooperation and identifying new areas of mutual interest.

Trade is expected to feature prominently on the agenda, with both countries looking to advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The proposed agreement aims to deepen economic engagement and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The discussions are also expected to cover key sectors, including energy, technology, security and people-to-people exchanges. Greater cooperation in these areas could help broaden the scope of the bilateral partnership.

During his two-day visit, Modi is expected to travel to Ottawa and Toronto, where he will also participate in a programme involving the Indian diaspora. The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity to connect with members of the Indian community in Canada.

The visit comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Ottawa to recalibrate their relationship and strengthen diplomatic and economic engagement. The outcomes of the discussions could shape the next phase of India-Canada ties, particularly in trade, strategic cooperation and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from PTI)