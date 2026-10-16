Press Council issues guidelines for responsible reporting of protests, cautions against airing police tactics

NEW DELHI: Report events accurately, objectively, and impartially and also distinguish verified facts from allegations, opinions, and unconfirmed claims. These are among a slew of recommendations made by the Press Council of India (PCI) in the guidelines issued for journalists covering protests and demonstrations.

The guidelines for “ethical and responsible reporting” further suggested verifying information through multiple sources wherever possible. “Ask witnesses how they obtained their information and assess their proximity to the event, visibility, reliability, and potential biases….treat statements from protesters, event organizers, police, and government authorities with equal journalistic scrutiny. Do not broadcast or publish real-time police positions, tactical movements, or escape routes when doing so could compromise safety or operational security,” the guidelines say.

The Council, a statutory, autonomous, and quasi-judicial watchdog body that preserves press freedom and maintains the standards of print media, issued the guidelines on Thursday in view of the ongoing protests in the national capital seeking resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Through a press release, the PCI said that in its meeting held on Thursday adopted the guidelines for journalists, given the prevailing scenario and the need to facilitate the orderly and effective coverage of protests and demonstrations. The guidelines seek to facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities,” it further stated.

The PCI also advised the media persons to “describe observable actions rather than assuming people's motives, intentions, or emotions.”

It further asked to exercise care when filming or identifying minors, vulnerable individuals, injured people, and private citizens in distress.

“Consider whether publication could expose them to retaliation, harassment, any other harm, or violate their right to privacy. Do not allow equipment, live-broadcast commitments, or pressure to obtain exclusive footage to override safety considerations,” read the guidelines.