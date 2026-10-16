Punjab and Haryana HC allows CM Mann to visit France after Centre denies political clearance

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday allowed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to travel to France, granting relief to the state government in its legal battle with the Centre over the denial of political clearance for his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had denied clearance, citing security concerns and the absence of a formal invitation from the French government.

A bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, after hearing the matter at length, “allowed” the plea after hearing arguments from the state government and the Centre. A detailed order is awaited.

The Central Government had opposed the proposed visit, citing security concerns, including a potential threat from Khalistani elements, and argued that Mann had not received a formal invitation from the French government. The state government, however, accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards the Chief Minister’s foreign visits.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain filed an affidavit and submitted that it would be difficult to put foolproof security arrangements in place in such a short time. Jain also questioned how the Indian Embassy could facilitate the visit in the absence of a formal invitation from the French government.

The Central Government also argued that the denial of clearance was guided by concerns for CM Mann’s safety. The Union of India also contended that it had received a letter from the Punjab Government in which the security threat to CM Mann from Khalistani elements in India and abroad had been flagged. The letter further stated that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun posed a threat.

Sources said that CM Mann would land in Delhi late tonight from Chandigarh and then board a flight to France along with a delegation of state government officers.

In a 56-page civil writ petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents, the state had yesterday sought the quashing of the decision denying political clearance for the visit of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. Among other things, the petition described the denial as “non-speaking, arbitrary, without authority of law and violative of the federal structure of the Constitution”.