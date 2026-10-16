Punjab CM Mann’s OSD Ghuman appears before CBI in corruption case

CHANDIGARH: Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with an alleged corruption case involving cash for transfers, favourable policies, tenders and other illegal activities.

The CBI registered the case following an October 5 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing a probe into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab DGP.

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, accompanied by his lawyer GPS Ghuman, reached the CBI office in Sector 30 here this afternoon. Earlier, the apex agency had issued him three notices asking him to appear before the investigating agency. Notices were also pasted on the gate of his house in his native village of Gharachon in Sangrur district.

Confirming that Rajbir had appeared before CBI officials, his advocate GPS Ghuman said that his client was complying with the directions of the Supreme Court by joining the investigation. He said that notices to Rajbir and other accused were now being sent through WhatsApp, which, he claimed, were not legally tenable.

“But we decided that all should join the investigation. Yesterday, over five people, including Chuspinder Chahal, an AAP leader from Mansa, joined the investigation and answered all queries of the investigating officers,” he said.