Raipur Diary | Grand stage set for hockey tournament

Grand stage set for hockey tournament
With the official launch of the inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL), Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has announced the franchise teams and unveiled their jerseys. This marks the beginning of an ambitious tournament designed to elevate local talent alongside national icons. The CHL will be held from October 21 to November 1 at an international hockey stadium in Raipur. The official brand ambassador is hockey legend Sardar Singh. Six franchise teams—including Chakradhar Champions, Nyaydhani Knights, Rajdhani Royals, Mainpat Tigers, and Sanskardhani Strikers—were allocated their squads through a team draw.
State reservoirs hit full capacity after rain
Steady monsoon rainfall has filled reservoirs across Chhattisgarh to the brim, bringing 19 dams to 100% capacity in a rare occurrence seen after several years. Across the state’s 46 tracked reservoirs, total water availability has reached 5,992.29 million cubic meters (MCM) against an aggregate live storage capacity of 6,360.23 MCM—marking an overall fill level of 94.22% as of late September. This reflects a notable 4.03% increase compared to 90.19% recorded during the same period last year. River flows are beginning to stabilise as rainfall subsides and inflows ease. The surge in water availability spans every geographic division of the state.
Only 125 secured PM relief scheme benefits
On paper, the PM Relief Scheme promised absolute sanctuary. A bold government intervention to ensure that no accident victim perished because their pockets were empty during the critical hour. It offered barrier-free hospitalisation. Yet, as the ambulance tore into the city lights, reality proved far colder than policy. Out of 200 private hospitals dotting Raipur’s skyline, barely 20 were enlisted under the scheme. In the last nine months, while only 125 wounded survivors managed to receive cashless assistance, as many as 461 people, among 1,085 individuals injured across 1,558 road accidents, lost their lives in the waiting rooms.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com