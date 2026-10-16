Raipur Diary | Grand stage set for hockey tournament

Only 125 secured PM relief scheme benefits

On paper, the PM Relief Scheme promised absolute sanctuary. A bold government intervention to ensure that no accident victim perished because their pockets were empty during the critical hour. It offered barrier-free hospitalisation. Yet, as the ambulance tore into the city lights, reality proved far colder than policy. Out of 200 private hospitals dotting Raipur’s skyline, barely 20 were enlisted under the scheme. In the last nine months, while only 125 wounded survivors managed to receive cashless assistance, as many as 461 people, among 1,085 individuals injured across 1,558 road accidents, lost their lives in the waiting rooms.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com