SC seeks Centre's response on plea to frame guidelines governing all forms of 'talaq'

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to frame and implement uniform procedural safeguards and guidelines governing all forms of 'talaq' (divorce) under Muslim personal law.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was told by the counsel appearing for the petitioner that they have also challenged the validity of 'Talaq-e-Hasan'.

'Talaq-e-Hasan' is a form of divorce among Muslims where a man can dissolve a marriage by pronouncing the word 'talaq' once every month over a three-month period.

The bench tagged the plea with a separate pending petition filed by a Muslim woman, who has challenged the validity of 'Talaq-e-Hasan' given by her husband.

The fresh plea has sought a direction to the authorities to declare 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial 'talaq' an evil that needs to be banned. It sought a direction to the authorities to provide, in a retrospective and continuing manner, adequate economic and social protection measures for divorced women and their children affected by arbitrary forms of 'talaq'.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to "frame and implement uniform procedural safeguards and legally enforceable guidelines governing all forms of 'talaq'/divorce under Muslim personal law, so as to ensure fairness, reconciliation, transparency and protection of the fundamental rights of women guaranteed under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution".