Security forces, police launch multiple search operations in J-K's Poonch

Security forces and police launched search operations at four locations as part of heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The multiple search operations come close on the heels of four suspected terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir being killed in a suspected IED (improvised explosive device) blast across the Line of Control adjacent to the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, and the subsequent busting of a terrorist hideout in the Satharban forests on Tuesday.

An automatic rifle, six hand grenades and ammunition were recovered from the hideout this week.

According to officials, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gursai launched a search operation in the Gursai-Harooni-Baidhar area of Mendhar sub-division.

Another joint search operation was launched by the SOG Mendhar and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Dharana village, Kashmir Mohalla, Behri forest and adjoining areas.

The SOG Mankote also launched a search operation in the Manglanu-Chilla forest areas falling under the jurisdiction of Mankote police post.

The operations are aimed at strengthening security and checking possible terrorist movement in the border district, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)