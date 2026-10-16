TN introduces online ticketing for Kodaikanal tourism spots

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has introduced an online ticketing system for popular tourist spots in Kodaikanal to ease traffic congestion during the Dussehra holidays, officials said.

Under the new system, visitors can pay entry fees in advance through the official website, https://kodaikanalwildlifesanctuary.com/, and gain access to eco-tourism destinations by presenting a digital or printed receipt.

Kodaikanal, a popular hill station in Dindigul district, attracts large numbers of tourists from across the country during holidays.

Four popular attractions managed by the Forest Department — Pillar Rocks, Guna Caves, Pine Forest and Moir Point — frequently witness traffic congestion on approach roads, largely due to delays in ticketing, officials said.

Previously, entry fees were collected separately at each tourist spot. A centralised manual ticketing system was subsequently introduced, but this too led to congestion on arterial roads.

Authorities later introduced on-site QR code payments. However, unreliable cellular connectivity in the hilly terrain resulted in long queues and delays for motorists. The installation of QR code kiosks at more than 10 locations also failed to ease congestion during peak hours, officials said.

Following these challenges, the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and District Forest Officer jointly devised the advance online ticketing system, official sources said.

Forest officials have urged tourists to book tickets through the official website before arriving in Kodaikanal. The advance booking facility is expected to reduce delays at entry points and ensure smoother access to the popular tourist destinations.

(With inputs from PTI)