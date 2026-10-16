Two tankers carrying 24 Indians hit in Hormuz, Romania; all seafarers safe

Two tankers carrying a total of 24 Indian seafarers were struck in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and off Romania earlier this week, with all crew members reported safe, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 16.

In a separate incident on October 14, chemical tanker YARA J, carrying nine Indian seafarers, was struck by a drone at Sulina Anchorage in Romania, the minister said.