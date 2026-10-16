Two tankers carrying 24 Indians hit in Hormuz, Romania; all seafarers safe

Two tankers carrying a total of 24 Indian seafarers were struck in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and off Romania earlier this week, with all crew members reported safe, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.
Crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 16.
In a separate incident on October 14, chemical tanker YARA J, carrying nine Indian seafarers, was struck by a drone at Sulina Anchorage in Romania, the minister said.
There were no casualties or injuries in either incident, Sonowal said in a post on X, adding that the government was closely monitoring both situations and coordinating with the ship management companies to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew.
The incidents come amid heightened maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments passes. The narrow passage between Iran and Oman has faced repeated security threats amid tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and energy supplies.
The incident off Romania also highlights security risks to merchant vessels operating in the wider Black Sea region, where the Russia-Ukraine war has heightened threats to maritime traffic.
(With inputs from PTI)