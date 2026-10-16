US lawmaker demands probe into Punjab activist Jhota’s murder; Akal Takht calls him a martyr

CHANDIGARH: The killing of Punjabi anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has rung bells internationally, as United States Congressman Thomas R. Suozzi requesting a transparent investigation and has sent an official letter to India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, raising deep concerns over the high-profile murder of Jhota.
Meanwhile acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (Highest Temporal body of Sikhs) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj today described the death of anti-drug activist as 'martyrdom' and referred him as "Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh."
In his letter written to ambassador Kwatra on October 14, Congressman Suozzi wrote, "Jhota’s work uplifted countless Punjabi families, and many of my constituents have spoken of his life-changing efforts to raise awareness and support those affected by substance abuse."
The letter stated, "In a crises of this scale, advocates like Jhota play an irreplaceable role. I respectfully hope that the circumstances surrounding his death are examined with the utmost transparency, so that no chilling effect is cast over those who dedicate their lives to combating addiction and supporting vunrable communities."
The letter also highlighted the scale of the crisis, Suozzi noted that official data indicates nearly 2.8 per cent of Punjab's population--close to 9,50,000 individuals--struggle with substance dependency, including an estimated 2,30,000 heroin users.
This fact to light as Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, thanked Suozzi for seeking answers from the Indian Government, "Thank you, Congressman Tom Suozzi, ( proud member of Sikh caucus) for seeking answers from the Government of India about the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Jhota’s family deserves the truth. Those working to save lives from drugs deserve protection. His killers must face justice," he wrote on his X handle.
Meanwhile in a post on Facebook Dr Swaiman Singh wrote, "You may not agree with the way he fought but almost everyone in Punjab knows one hard truth: the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs is out of control. Doctors, pharmacists, and the entire medical community must stand firmly against the unchecked sale of: Benzodiazepines (alprazolam, clonazepam, nitrazepam, diazepam), Opioid analgesics (tramadol), Pregabalin and similar agents." he added.
"Large quantities continue to flow from Baddi and other parts of Himachal Pradesh into Punjab. Stronger regulations, strict enforcement, and accountability from chemists, doctors, and regulators are urgently needed,” he added.
Interestingly last night, the action committee demanded a martyr status for him from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), besides several other demands from the state government.
After visiting the protest site at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mansa, Gargaj said, "Bhai Parvinder Singh gave his life in the fight against drugs. He was martyred. The government must listen carefully. Is suspending the SHO enough to resolve the matter? This is not a political issue. It is an issue of our existence. I appeal to everyone to come here and support this family." he said.
"I pray to Guru Sahib and assure them that we will always stand with them. If you martyr one Parvinder, thousands more will rise. Sikhs and Punjabis can be killed, but they cannot be wiped out," he said.
Gargaj announced that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee would bear the medical expenses of those injured in the incident and added that he had discussed the matter with Parvinder Singh’s father Bhim Singh and described assistance to the affected families as the responsibility of the Sikh institution.
He further said that representatives of Baru Sahib had visited the family on Thursday and announced to bear the educational expenses of both of Parvinder Singh’s sons. "The SGPC president would visit the family on Saturday," Gargaj said.
Referring to a video of the incident, he questioned the police response and criticised attempts to portray the matter as a personal dispute, saying such claims were intended to divert attention from the larger issue of drug trafficking.
Gargaj also questioned how illegal substances continued to be sold despite being prohibited by law and urged the state government to act against synthetic drugs and the misuse of medicines for intoxication. "The sixth river of drugs is flowing in the state," he claimed.
Gargaj appealed to the public to support the movement and urged the government to take concrete steps to curb drug trafficking and prevent further loss of young lives.
Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Tek Singh Khalsa and senior SAD leader-cum-Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also met the family and expressed solidarity with its demand for justice.
"The entire Punjab is standing with the family. Drug traffickers kill those who speak out against them. How did the accused get an arms licence? He even went to jail. How did he get his drug licence renewed? The Punjab CM still wants to go to France," she said.
Former Punjab Health Minister and sitting AAP MLA from Mansa Vijay Singla asserted that he had never spoken to the accused Ashwini Kumar over the phone and said, "He (Ashwani) is not a good person, I was aware of that."
Terming the incident painful, Singla "He never came to us, and we never entertained him. I challenge anyone to show if I had a meeting or conversation with him in the past five years," he said.
Responding to allegations linking Ashwani to Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Singla said Cheema also had no connection with the accused and claimed that Cheema might not even know Ashwani. As Bhim Singh, father of Parvinder Singh Jhota, has been repeatedly alleging, "Ashwani is a close relative of Harpal Cheema."