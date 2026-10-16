US lawmaker demands probe into Punjab activist Jhota’s murder; Akal Takht calls him a martyr

CHANDIGARH: The killing of Punjabi anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has rung bells internationally, as United States Congressman Thomas R. Suozzi requesting a transparent investigation and has sent an official letter to India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, raising deep concerns over the high-profile murder of Jhota.

Meanwhile acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (Highest Temporal body of Sikhs) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj today described the death of anti-drug activist as 'martyrdom' and referred him as "Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh."

In his letter written to ambassador Kwatra on October 14, Congressman Suozzi wrote, "Jhota’s work uplifted countless Punjabi families, and many of my constituents have spoken of his life-changing efforts to raise awareness and support those affected by substance abuse."

The letter stated, "In a crises of this scale, advocates like Jhota play an irreplaceable role. I respectfully hope that the circumstances surrounding his death are examined with the utmost transparency, so that no chilling effect is cast over those who dedicate their lives to combating addiction and supporting vunrable communities."

The letter also highlighted the scale of the crisis, Suozzi noted that official data indicates nearly 2.8 per cent of Punjab's population--close to 9,50,000 individuals--struggle with substance dependency, including an estimated 2,30,000 heroin users.

This fact to light as Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, thanked Suozzi for seeking answers from the Indian Government, "Thank you, Congressman Tom Suozzi, ( proud member of Sikh caucus) for seeking answers from the Government of India about the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Jhota’s family deserves the truth. Those working to save lives from drugs deserve protection. His killers must face justice," he wrote on his X handle.