Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya files FIR against husband over fraud, assault and death threats

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya has filed an FIR against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, alleging fraud, assault, casteist abuse and a conspiracy to kill her.

The case was registered at the Cantt police station in Dehradun on Thursday. In her complaint, Arya identified herself as a member of a notified Scheduled Caste in Uttarakhand.

According to the FIR, Arya married Sahu, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, on July 6, 2004, according to Hindu rituals. She alleged that he had misrepresented his marital status at the time of marriage.

"Girdhari Lal Sahu kept the complainant in deception at the time of marriage itself that he is unmarried," the complaint said.

Arya alleged that she learnt a few years later that Sahu was already married and had children from his first marriage. She said she remained silent on the advice of family members and keeping in mind the future of her own children.

The minister further alleged that Sahu had been involved with other women. She said he initially admitted his mistake and apologised in writing and orally after she objected, but continued the alleged relationships.

"On opposing these relations, Girdhari Lal Sahu started beating and abusing the complainant and started threatening to kill her," the complaint said.

Arya also alleged that Sahu used casteist slurs against her on several occasions at her official residence, including in front of staff.