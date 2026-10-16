Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya files FIR against husband over fraud, assault and death threats

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya has filed an FIR against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, alleging fraud, assault, casteist abuse and a conspiracy to kill her.
The case was registered at the Cantt police station in Dehradun on Thursday. In her complaint, Arya identified herself as a member of a notified Scheduled Caste in Uttarakhand.
According to the FIR, Arya married Sahu, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, on July 6, 2004, according to Hindu rituals. She alleged that he had misrepresented his marital status at the time of marriage.
"Girdhari Lal Sahu kept the complainant in deception at the time of marriage itself that he is unmarried," the complaint said.
Arya alleged that she learnt a few years later that Sahu was already married and had children from his first marriage. She said she remained silent on the advice of family members and keeping in mind the future of her own children.
The minister further alleged that Sahu had been involved with other women. She said he initially admitted his mistake and apologised in writing and orally after she objected, but continued the alleged relationships.
"On opposing these relations, Girdhari Lal Sahu started beating and abusing the complainant and started threatening to kill her," the complaint said.
Arya also alleged that Sahu used casteist slurs against her on several occasions at her official residence, including in front of staff.
In another allegation, she claimed that her signatures had been forged on documents to show that she had retired from the post of director in certain companies, despite not having executed any such documents.
The most serious allegation concerns an audio recording that Arya claimed to have received recently.
"In which Girdhari Lal Sahu is hatching a conspiracy to kill the complainant while talking to a woman," the FIR stated.
Citing threats to her life and that of her minor children, Arya sought police protection. A video in which she is seen crying while narrating her ordeal has gone viral on social media. She has also made public alleged audio clips of her husband lasting eight to nine minutes.
Police said the matter was under investigation and all allegations were being verified.
The case has triggered political reactions. Congress state spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni described it as an extremely sensitive matter and said she felt sad after watching Arya's video.
"To be honest, I felt very sad after watching Rekha Arya ji's video, but as they say, karma returns," Dasauni said.
She alleged that Arya had given a clean chit to Dushyant Gautam in the Ankita Bhandari murder case two days earlier.
"I want to tell Rekha ji, when you, being a Minister for Women and Child Development, will not stand with exploited and oppressed women, then who will come and stand with you on such occasions?" Dasauni asked.
Arya has since been hospitalised, citing health reasons.
Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey also condemned the episode, expressing support for the minister and describing it as an assault on Uttarakhand's women.